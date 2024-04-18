"This can't be happening again": Man shocked by second lottery win

While some lottery players can’t even score a free play, one man is celebrating his second lottery win in four years.

Michel Goyette is a lottery player who lives in Rockland, Ontario, and one day he decided to purchase an Instant Hot Slot Multiplier ticket for $5. While playing his ticket, he couldn’t believe the results.

“I was playing my ticket when I noticed I was a big winner, I laughed and said to myself, ‘This can’t be happening again. No way!'” he said.

But it was and it did.

He had won the game’s top prize, instantly making him $100,000 richer. And it’s not his first big win either — in October 2020, Goyette also won $100,000 on an Instant Sizzling 5 ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “How lucky am I?”

So naturally, when he shared the news with his wife, she refused to believe him at first.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his second big lottery cheque, he shared what he plans to do with his unexpected windfall.

“This win will go toward our pension and paying bills,” he said, adding that he’ll be taking his family on a trip to celebrate his 70th birthday.

“I still can’t believe I won the lottery not once, but twice,” said Goyette.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rehan’s Your Independent Grocer on Laurier Rue in Rockland.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.