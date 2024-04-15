NewsCanadaCanada

Lottery jackpot hits $70 million — that's, like, 38 million Timmy's double-doubles

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Apr 15 2024, 6:54 pm
Lottery jackpot hits $70 million — that's, like, 38 million Timmy's double-doubles
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive | oliverdelahaye/Shutterstock

The next Lotto Max draw is a big one, with the lottery jackpot reaching the game’s limit of an astounding $70 million.

The draw will take place on Tuesday, April 16, and in addition to the top prize, there are 10 Maxmillions prizes to be won, each worth $1 million.

If you match the seven winning numbers, you’ll win the life-changing jackpot. Even if you’ve imagined that moment several times before, the shock will probably take a while to sink in.

Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

Most lottery winners choose to use their winnings to pay off their bills and mortgage, share the money with their family, go on vacation, buy property or a new vehicle, give back to the community, or invest their newfound wealth. But before even claiming their cheque, some winners might consult a financial advisor first.

Seventy million dollars is a lot of money, but what can you buy with that kind of cash in today’s economy?

For perspective (and for fun), here’s what $70 million can buy you approximately:

According to PlayNow, the last time someone won the jackpot was on March 8, when two lottery players split the $25 million prize. John Wilson of Battersea, Ontario, and Robert McCormick of Mississauga both took home a cheque for $12.5 million each.

The last time anyone won $70 million on Lotto Max was on February 20, when someone from Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, took home the grand prize.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop