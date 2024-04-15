The next Lotto Max draw is a big one, with the lottery jackpot reaching the game’s limit of an astounding $70 million.

The draw will take place on Tuesday, April 16, and in addition to the top prize, there are 10 Maxmillions prizes to be won, each worth $1 million.

If you match the seven winning numbers, you’ll win the life-changing jackpot. Even if you’ve imagined that moment several times before, the shock will probably take a while to sink in.

Most lottery winners choose to use their winnings to pay off their bills and mortgage, share the money with their family, go on vacation, buy property or a new vehicle, give back to the community, or invest their newfound wealth. But before even claiming their cheque, some winners might consult a financial advisor first.

Seventy million dollars is a lot of money, but what can you buy with that kind of cash in today’s economy?

For perspective (and for fun), here’s what $70 million can buy you approximately:

38 million medium cups of Tim Hortons double-double coffee

48,309 iPhone 15 Pros

100 homes based on the 2024 national average of $698,530

A year’s worth of groceries for 4,295 families

According to PlayNow, the last time someone won the jackpot was on March 8, when two lottery players split the $25 million prize. John Wilson of Battersea, Ontario, and Robert McCormick of Mississauga both took home a cheque for $12.5 million each.

The last time anyone won $70 million on Lotto Max was on February 20, when someone from Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, took home the grand prize.