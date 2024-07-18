Mid-week wins: Lottery player wins $1 million and 20 Canadians score $10K each

Luck was on a lot of Canadian lottery players’ sides in last night’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

Not only was there the $26 million Gold Ball prize and the $1 million White Ball prize up for grabs, but there were also 20 guaranteed $10,000 prizes.

Unfortunately, no one won the Gold Ball jackpot, but someone in Alberta matched all the winning lottery numbers (20760509-01) to win the White Ball prize of $1 million.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 11, 13, 25, 28, 34, 42, and bonus number 44.

While the $5 million jackpot went unclaimed, two lottery players from Ontario matched five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus, winning the second prize.

The Classic Draw Extra winning numbers were 3, 14, 77, and 80. There were no exact matches, so the $500,000 windfall goes unclaimed.

Last, but certainly not least, 20 lucky lottery players from across Canada won a guaranteed $10,000 prize each with exact matches of the winning numbers.

Here’s the full list of winning numbers:

13915273-01 1 – British Columbia $10,000 13951116-02 1 – British Columbia $10,000 14041804-01 1 – British Columbia $10,000 20555773-02 1 – Winnipeg $10,000 21994033-01 1 – Edmonton $10,000 54644216-09 1 – Ontario $10,000 54980569-08 1 – Ontario $10,000 55160418-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 55540815-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 55661653-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 55669366-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 64475660-02 1 – Quebec $10,000 65758458-04 1 – Quebec $10,000 69252349-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 71366790-02 1 – Quebec $10,000 74960696-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 75935144-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 77701018-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 88052733-01 1 – The Atlantic Provinces $10,000 89623577-01 1 – The Atlantic Provinces $10,000

If the odds weren’t in your favour this time around, make sure to grab a ticket for the Lotto Max draw on Friday, July 19. The jackpot is at a whopping $65 million with an estimated eight Maxmillions.

There’s also the next Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, July 20, with $28 million up for grabs.

You could end up like this Ontario finance worker who was having a “horrible day” until she found out she won a huge lottery prize. What a way to end the workweek!

If you do win, don’t assume the machine is broken like this lucky BC winner.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.