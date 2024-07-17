Recent plant-based milk recall might turn into class-action lawsuit

A law firm is investigating a potential class-action lawsuit after two brands of plant-based beverages were recalled across Canada due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Slater Vecchio LLP, a BC and Québec-based law firm focusing on class-action lawsuits, has announced that it’s looking into a possible lawsuit against the two food manufacturers.

“Slater Vecchio LLP is investigating a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of Silk and Great Value branded plant-based milk products,” reads a statement on the company’s website.

“On July 8, 2024, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced a recall for 18 different Silk and Great Value plant-based milk products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.”

The CFIA’s investigation is ongoing, and the agency has already reported a foodborne outbreak, with people falling ill after consuming the contaminated beverages.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” warned the CFIA. “Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.”

Pregnant people, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Severe cases of illness may cause death.

On July 8, Danone Canada, which owns Silk, said it halted production and shipments from its facility as the investigation continues.

“We are deeply concerned about these reports and are taking this matter extremely seriously,” said Frédéric Guichard, president of Danone Canada.

Slater Vecchio LLP states that people injured by a dangerous product, who paid the price for anti-competitive business practices, who had their privacy violated, or who were wronged by an unfair contract or deal “may not have the ability to pursue recourse to the Courts on their own.”

“This is where class-action lawsuits come into play,” it stated.