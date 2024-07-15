Finance worker was having a "horrible day" until she won a huge lottery prize

A finance worker ended her day on a happy note after winning a huge lottery prize.

Thunder Bay resident Monique Thomas has played the lottery with OLG for 15 years.

She’s a weekly player who enjoys Instant tickets, Lotto Max, and Lotto 6/49. She recently won a $250,000 top prize playing Instant Neon Casino.

“I picked up this ticket while at the grocery store and never expected to win,” Thomas shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I just like knowing that the purchase of my tickets helps fund other winners. I like to help others.”

While enjoying her lunch at the office, Thomas decided to play her ticket.

“When I saw the prize amount, I nearly fell off my chair! It had been a horrible day, and this really changed its trajectory,” she smiled.

“I tried to sign the ticket, but my hand kept shaking. It took about 40 minutes for me to be able to return to the store!”

Thomas says sharing the wonderful news with her fiancé is a moment she’ll never forget.

“When I told him a few days later, he just grabbed my face and gave me a big kiss. It was a great moment,” she concluded.

With her winnings, Thomas looks forward to purchasing a house and adding to her savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Safeway on Arthur Street in Thunder Bay.

Your bad day could turn good like Thomas’ if you’re lucky enough.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.