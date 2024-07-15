The latest Lotto Max prize pool keeps growing as lottery players witness draw after draw without a top prize winner.

The total prize is now worth $66 million. That includes a $60 million jackpot ($10 million away from the game’s jackpot limit of $70 million) and six Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million.

“In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, July 16, the prize pool will amount to $66 million and include a $60 million jackpot and an estimated six Maxmillions,” reads a release from Loto-Québec.

Although there were no top prize winners during the last draw on Friday, July 12, according to PlayNow, three lottery players matched six out of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, winning themselves the Lotto Max second prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The winning tickets were sold in two provinces: Ontario and Québec. Each winner will receive a $68,659 prize.

It’s been a while since someone won the jackpot.

Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk from Milton, Ontario, are now multimillionaires after they won the $55 million top prize during the June 14 draw. The couple said they’ve been playing the lottery for around 25 years.

Doltan admitted being confused when he checked their ticket using the OLG app the day after the draw.

“I didn’t know what I was seeing, so I called out for Laurene. I told her to pull out her phone and check the ticket herself,” he shared. “I was checking to see the number of winning tickets and said, ‘It can’t be!’ I didn’t know what to do.”

He added that the lottery terminal froze, and “the store clerk was shaking.”

Now that they’re $55 million richer, they plan to retire and use their winnings to care for their loved ones. Read their full story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.