$1 million Canadian lotto winner first thought the machine was broken

Seeing may be believing for many things in life, but a Canadian lotto winner still couldn’t trust his eyes when he scored a huge jackpot.

Hugh McNicoll was at the drug store when he discovered that his ticket for the July 10, 2024, Lotto 6/49 draw had won $1 million.

“I was at Shoppers Drug Mart and thought the machine was broken,” McNicoll shared of the moment he learned he won. “I had to keep checking it and eventually downloaded the (Lotto!) app.”

To keep a long-standing promise, the first person he shared the good news with was his wife.

“She said if I ever won the lottery, I would have to immediately tell her,” McNicoll added.

The Lower Mainland resident bought the winning ticket at the Town Pantry in Chevron on Ladner Trunk Road in Delta.

McNicoll celebrated the life-changing windfall by buying flowers for his wife. He also has other plans for enjoying the $1 million jackpot.

“The plan is to go on vacation,” he said, adding that he will also buy a new car.

And how would he describe the whirlwind of events that come with winning the lottery?

“Shocking, then exciting and then fun!”

