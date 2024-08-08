Calgary-based airline WestJet says 16 of its planes will be yanked from its fleet after a hailstorm struck the city on Monday, including the Calgary International Airport, which will result in flight cancellations.

In an email sent out Wednesday evening to customers, WestJet stated that after a comprehensive safety assessment, teams with the airline have determined that 16 aircraft require repair and inspections before they can be returned to service.

It added that with the aircraft removed from service, it will have a corresponding decrease in capacity, inevitably resulting in cancellations across its network.

“All of us at WestJet, are incredibly disappointed to be disrupting the travel plans of our valued guests again this summer, and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding over the coming days as we weather the impact following this significant storm,” said Diederik Pen, WestJet Group, President of WestJet and Group Chief Operating Officer.

The airline encourages those with upcoming travel plans to check their flight status before travel and its guest updates page for the most recent information.

Guests with impacted flights will be notified by email and provided with online self-serve options.

“We recognize that while this storm impacted our operation, many of our people and our guests suffered damage to their personal property as well. For those of you who are faced with this directly, we understand that these are challenging times, and we hope that you are doing well.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says during the afternoon and evening on Monday, an area of severe thunderstorms developed over southern Alberta and moved to the east, producing significant and damaging hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.

ECCC says it received many reports of hail damage in Calgary with hailstones up to the size of hen eggs, along with localized flooding.