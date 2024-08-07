Mid-week winners: Several Canadian lottery players are brand-new millionaires

The recent lottery draw had a massive prize pool, and even though no one won the top prize, it was still an evening of winners.

The draw took place on Tuesday, August 6, and all eyes were on the $70 million Lotto Max prize. Unfortunately, no one matched the winning numbers 07, 12, 13, 30, 38, 46, 48, and bonus 28 to win the jackpot. Despite that, a bunch of people will soon be going home with a huge amount of cash.

Five lottery players came super close after they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number.

Although they didn’t win the jackpot, each will receive a six-figure prize. Here’s where the winning tickets were sold according to PlayNow, Atlantic Lottery, and OLG: one in Abbotsford, BC; one in Western Canada; one in Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador; and two in Ontario in Kawartha Lakes and Oshawa. After splitting the prize, each winner is now $212,121 richer.

There were other big winners, too.

There were 34 Maxmillions prizes to be won, and six lottery players across Canada are now millionaires after they each won a Maxmillions prize. The six winning tickets worth $1 million were sold in Kingston, Ontario; Mississauga, Ontario; Western Canada; Maple Ridge, BC; and two in Québec.

Two Maxmillions prizes will be split between four winners: one ticket sold on OLG.ca will split the prize with a winner in Québec, and another two tickets sold in Québec will also share the prize. Each of the four winners is now $500,000 richer.

No one won the $500,000 Lotto Max Extra Prize in BC or the $1 million Encore prize in Ontario.

In a release, OLG stated, “There are more winning chances for the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, August 9, 2024, with the $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 37 Maxmillions prizes. That’s an incredible $107 million in top prizing available for the next draw!”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.