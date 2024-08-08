Canada just got a striking new 3D "howling wolf" coin

The Royal Canadian Mint’s newest coin comes with a special 3D effect thanks to the use of unique technology.

According to the Mint, the 99.99% pure silver Howling Wolf coin uses a lifted engraving technology, which it describes as a “groundbreaking” technique that turns a 2D design into 3D art by lifting the focal point above the coin’s surface.

The technology was first used in the Flying Loon prototype coin in 2020.

However, Mint notes that the Howling Wolf is the first coin to use the lifted engraving technology to its “full potential.”

The design

The coin was designed by artist W. Allan Hancock and shows three members of a wolfpack on its reverse.

When the 3D effect is activated, the image of the largest wolf appears to pop out of the coin, as it howls in front of the image of a full moon.

“Enhanced with antique finish and Lifted Engraving technology, the shape of the howling wolf has been smoothly cut into the coin and raised above the coin’s surface to add depth to the wildlife scene,” states the Mint.

Hancock noted that while he was drafting ideas for the coin’s design, he wanted to consider the “purpose” of why the wolves were there.

“By including a couple of wolves in the background looking outside the image, the viewer might wonder: Are other wolves howling back? The Hunter’s Moon that occurred while I was working on this design made the perfect full moon reference for this scene,” he stated on the Mint’s website.

How can you collect the coin?

This piece isn’t going into circulation, so you’ll need to fork up some cash to add it to your collection.

It’s currently available for purchase on the Mint’s website for $314.95, which can also be paid in installments of $78.74.

If you want to own the Howling Wolf, you should act fast, as it has a limited mintage of 2,500.