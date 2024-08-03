A group that plays the lottery together certainly has much to celebrate after winning a life-changing prize.

Eleven residents from Estrie, Québec, split a massive jackpot after buying a share of the Formule group ticket. A unique way to play, Formule Groupe allows players to purchase one or more shares in a group organized by a retailer, customer, or friend. Shares can range from two to 20 tickets and are only available in stores.

At the time, the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize was worth $58 million, and even though no one won the top prize, the Formule Groupe from Estrie did win the $5 million Classic Draw prize after they matched the winning numbers 17, 22, 28, 35, 37, 41, and bonus 18. Ten shares were sold at the Petro MC gas station at 254 Boulevard Boivin in Granby. Split between ten shares, each will receive $500,000.

France Catudal Mailhot and Sébastien Mailhot

The news came as a shock to the 11 winners, including Sébastien Mailhot, who owns the Petro MC gas station, which was previously owned by his mother, France Catudal Mailhot.

According to France, she always bought a share of the Formule group ticket that she sold and was pleasantly surprised that her son continued the tradition. The mother-son duo will split their share.

Donatella Cherubini

Winner Donatella Cherubini was camping when a friend called her to tell her that someone had won the lottery. Cherubini rushed to her trailer to check her ticket using the app and discovered she was one of the winners.

“I’m happy to have won as a group. Yes, $5,000,000 is great, but ten shares of $500,000 means 10 Estrie families are even happier now,” she said.

Nicole Grondin Gariepy

Nicole Grondin Gariepy was shocked when she learned about her win at the Petro MC gas station.

“No, no, no, no, no!” she cried, to which the attendant answered, “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes!”

Ginette Brault

When Ginette Brault arrived at Loto-Québec to claim her winnings, she was sure she had won $50,000, but an employee corrected her.

“Ms. Brault, you didn’t win $50,000… Today, I’m giving you a cheque for $500,000!” the Winners’ Experience Technician from Loto-Québec told her.

“I thought he didn’t understand what Formule groupe was about and that I only won $50,000 since we were a group of 10,” said Brault, who has always wanted to travel.

Now half a million dollars richer, she’s already decided on her first destination.

“The first country that comes to mind? Italy!” she said.

Jacques Olivier

Jacques Olivier, the last member to claim his winnings, was overwhelmed when he received his half-million cheque. Olivier, a father to a little girl, said that the $500,000 will ensure his family’s financial security.

The other winners include:

Julie Bergeron

Robert Boulais

Marc Labrie

Lucie Morin

Alain Rondeau

The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $50,000.