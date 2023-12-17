Whether or not they know it, it’s a wonderful weekend for several lottery players who won big in the recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

The draw took place on Saturday, December 16, and there was a $12 million Gold Ball prize up for grabs — the last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 top prize was on December 9 when a lotto player from Western Canada bought the $50 million winning ticket.

However, no one won the Gold Ball jackpot during Saturday’s draw, but someone from Western Canada did win the $1 million white ball prize.

The winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw were 07, 08, 13, 20, 43, 44, and bonus number 02. While no one matched the top prize, no less than five people won the second prize after matching five of the six numbers and the bonus number.

According to PlayNow, three lotto players from Ontario and one lottery player from Vancouver won. As a result, they’ll each receive a cheque for $43,013.40.

There was no winner for the Classic Draw Extra Prize worth $500,000. The winning numbers were 49, 50, 70, and 87. According to OLG, someone matched the Encore number 1881310, netting themselves a $1 million prize.

The next Gold Ball jackpot is worth $14 million with 28 balls left. The draw will take place on Wednesday.