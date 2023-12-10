One extremely lucky lottery player will be waking up to some life-changing news: they just won $50 million.

The winner will no doubt be floored when they discover that they matched the Gold Ball winning numbers 25957733-01 during the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, December 9, netting themselves the top prize. According to PlayNow, the ticket was sold in Western Canada.

And it’s been quite a while since someone took home the main prize.

The last time someone won was during the September 27 draw when a lottery player from Ontario won the $68 million prize.

As for Saturday’s draw, there were no winners for the $1 million White Ball prize, the $5 million Classic Draw prize, or the $500,000 Classic Draw Extra prize.

However, no less than nine people won the Classic Draw second prize after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. Each of them will soon be taking home a cheque for $73,147.50. According to PlayNow, one winning ticket was sold in Burnaby, BC, one in Western Canada, one in Quebec, and six in Ontario.

The Gold Ball prize has now reset to $10 million, and the next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday.