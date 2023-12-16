Who wants to be a multimillionaire? Lottery player wins $50 million jackpot

What a way to start the weekend! One lottery player will wake up to the shocking news that they just became a multimillionaire.

With a massive jackpot up for grabs, all eyes were on the prize during the Friday, December 15 draw. The winning numbers were 01, 02, 13, 15, 20, 21, 45, and bonus number 08. As it turns out, someone will be taking home the grand prize after the winning ticket was sold in Quebec. Imagine waking up to the news that you won a life-changing $50 million before you’ve even had your morning coffee.

No one won the second prize worth $215,991.20, but 39 people won the third prize and will each receive $5,538.20. There were no winners for the two Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million.

LottoMax Extra winning numbers were 57, 58, 83, and 97, and after matching all four numbers, someone who bought their ticket in Richmond, BC is now $500,000 richer.

Now that the top prize has been won, the jackpot has reset to an estimated $12 million for the upcoming draw on Tuesday.