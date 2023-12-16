Here’s your sign to look for any old lottery tickets, because you just might be a winner.

That’s exactly what happened to Mathieu Labrie of Quebec, who was taking Christmas decorations out of their boxes last month.

After digging through some of the items, he found a nearly year-old lottery scratch lottery ticket. The 30-year-old had received the ticket as a gift last year.

He went ahead and scratched the ticket and checked it with the Lotteries mobile app. To his surprise, the ticket was a $50,000 winner.

He immediately told his wife who started screaming with joy. But Labrie still didn’t believe he had actually won so he drove to a lottery retailer to make sure that his win was real.

When Labrie went to Loto-Quebec to claim his prize he learned that he had done so just in time because he only had 39 days left for the prize to be valid.

As for what he’ll do with the money, Labrie said he’s going to use it for some renovations and to spoil his kids and wife for the holidays.