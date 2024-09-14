Even experts are stumped about why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky. However, two Canadian lottery players seemed to defy those superstitions.

The recent Lotto Max draw on Friday, September 13, was notable for the date and the size of the jackpot. Unlike the game’s usual limit of $70 million, the jackpot was worth $75 million for the first time.

The winning numbers were 09, 12, 13, 15, 29, 30, 41, and bonus 47. No one won the top prize, but after matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, three people did win the second prize. After splitting the prize, each is now $285,447.40 richer. According to PlayNow, one winning ticket was sold in Western Canada and two in Ontario.

Eighty-seven lottery players will receive $4,752.40 each after splitting the third prize.

During Friday night’s draw, 12 Maxmillions prizes were up for grabs, and two people won big.

Someone in Quebec matched the Maxmillions winning numbers 7, 16, 24, 26, 31, 36, and 49, while another person in Ontario matched the winning numbers 15, 16, 18, 19, 34, 36, and 40. As a result, each one is now $1 million richer. What a way to start the weekend.

No one won the $500,000 Lotto Max Extra prize in BC, and no one in Ontario won the $1 million Encore prize.

The anticipation is certainly building for the next draw set for Tuesday, September 17.

“This Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot is a record-breaking $80 million!” reads a statement from OLG. “This is the highest amount a Canadian lottery has ever reached — topping last week’s record of $75M!”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.