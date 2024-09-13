Dad wins $1 million in the lottery after newborn kept him up all night

After a difficult night of soothing and caring for his crying newborn, an Ontarian lottery player got the best surprise of his life.

The universe turned Alex Chiu’s mood around when he won $1 million in the August 13, 2024, Lotto Max draw. Unlike many who win prizes after decades of buying tickets, Alex had only been trying his luck for three months.

The Maple resident visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto and shared what happened that incredible morning.

“To be honest, I was having a rough morning. My newborn had kept me up all night,” the visual effects artist shared.

“I received an email from OLG confirming I had won, and at first, I thought it had to be a scam. I just kept staring at the screen. I was shocked, thinking to myself, ‘What am I seeing here? OMG!’”

Alex uses OLG’s Quick Pick feature to choose his numbers. Even with the giant cheque in his hand, the married father of two was in complete shock.

“I think I am still in disbelief! This win could not have come at a better time,” he shared.

Of course, even though his baby kept him up all night, Alex’s main priority for the prize money is his children.

His windfall will be saved for his children’s future, and he also plans to make some investments.

If you’ve bought a ticket or plan to buy one, the Lotto Max jackpot has swelled to a record-breaking amount this month. Friday night’s draw has a $75 million jackpot; if no one wins, it’ll expand to a mindblowing $80 million.

This has never happened in Canada’s lottery history.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.