Eli Porte of Brampton, Ontario, is only 23 years old, but he’s celebrating a “life-changing” lottery win.

The Gen Z lottery player said he received the email notifying him of his big win.

“The news left me shaking and tearing up,” he said in a press release.

“I shared the news with my family and coworkers,” he said, adding that they were all “so happy” about finding out about his $132,165.90 win.

Porte already has some plans for how he’ll responsibly spend his money, keeping his future in mind. He said he wants to pay off his car and use some of his winnings to invest.

The young winner added that “winning feels euphoric.”

“It’s amazing and life-changing. I feel so lucky,” he said.

Porte isn’t the only young Canadian to recently claim a big lottery prize.

Fellow Brampton resident Lucas Toth is also celebrating a $1 million win.

The 28-year-old construction worker said he plans to use the money to pay off his mortgage and use some of it for a honeymoon for himself and his so-to-be wife.

Bisrat Yemane is another Gen Z winner. The 24-year-old from Guelph, Ontario, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers for the July 26, 2024, Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Like Porte, he said he would use his winnings for a new car and also invest.