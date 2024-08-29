A free movies and gaming event with cheap snacks is coming to Cineplex

Cineplex is hosting a morning of free gaming and movies across its theatres for its annual Community Day event next month.

On Thursday morning, Cineplex announced that its 12th Community Day will be held on Saturday, September 14.

The annual event raises funds for BGC Canada, an organization that aims to empower Canada’s kids and teens and help them develop skills. BGC Canada has served the country’s youth for 125 years and is the largest child and youth-serving organization in the True North. Past Cineplex events have raised over half a million dollars to support the organization.

Free movies on Community Day will be offered between 9 and 11 am.

The Rec Room and Playdium will offer free non-redemption gaming during the same hours, and each guest will get a one-hour game band when they enter.

Plus, XSCAPE arcade gaming, a new addition in certain participating theatres, will also be free for guests to enjoy before watching a movie, with 30-minute non-redemption play cards that morning.

And that’s not all — even concessions will be discounted. Expect $3 food and drinks.

“Select locations will also offer attractions including bowling, ping pong, pool and more. One dollar from every food and beverage order and game band purchase from the entire day will support BGC Canada,” said Cineplex. It added that $1 from every concession order and XSCAPE Play Card purchase from the whole day will contribute to the cause.

The Community Day movie titles will be announced next week, on September 4, and tickets for reserved seats will be available online and in theatres.

“Last year’s Cineplex Community Day was an incredible success, and we are thrilled to carry on the tradition of offering movies and play that create memories and special moments for our guests and their families and friends nationwide,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “As the country’s top entertainment destination, we are proud the money raised makes a tangible difference in the lives of our nation’s youth and a true impact on communities across Canada.”

Aside from the Community Day event, Cineplex also hosts $3.99 family-friendly movies on Saturdays throughout September.