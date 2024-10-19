It’s going to be a fantastic start to the weekend for one Canadian lottery player who will soon claim a massive cheque.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, October 18, and the winning numbers were 6, 12, 13, 21, 24, 30, 47, and bonus 34. No one won the $17 million jackpot, but someone did come pretty close.

Someone in Canada will soon be celebrating a big win after they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves the second prize. According to PlayNow, the lottery player is now $173,200 richer. The lucky ticket was sold in Quebec.

Forty-three people will split the third prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers. Each will receive $4,027.90.

Two people in BC are now $500,000 richer after they split the $1 million Lotto Max Extra prize. The winning numbers were 27, 35, 49, and 71. In Ontario, no one won the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was Tuesday, October 15.

After they matched all seven winning numbers, 8, 12, 19, 20, 26, 32, 46, and bonus 27, a lottery player in Canada is now $65 million richer.

The winning ticket was sold in Etobicoke, Ontario.

There were eight Maxmillions prizes at the time, and someone from Burlington, Ontario, won a $1 million Maxmillions prize.

The next draw is set for Tuesday, October 22, and the jackpot is now at $22 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.