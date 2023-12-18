Woman buys lottery ticket on way to grandson's game, wins seven-figure prize

One woman is getting used to her good fortune after the simple decision to buy a lottery ticket led to a life-changing win.

Sandra Lasaga lives in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia and was on her way to support her grandson when she had to make a quick stop.

“I was on my way to my grandson’s hockey game when I stopped for gas and noticed the jackpot was getting up there, and I thought I should get a ticket,” Lasaga said. “I got the ticket, went to hockey and never thought anything of it until my sister said that someone in Eastern Passage won.”

So she went to check her Lotto 6/49 ticket against the winning numbers. But all her hopes of winning the Classic Draw were quashed when she realized her lottery numbers weren’t a match.

However, her disappointment didn’t last long.

Her husband pointed out that her ticket matched the 10-digit Gold Ball draw numbers, and according to PlayNow, her lucky numbers were 87597838-01. She was shocked to learn that she had won the guaranteed Gold Ball draw prize during the December 2 Lotto 6/49 draw and was now $1 million richer.

That’s when Lasaga realized she was the winner from Eastern Passage she’d read about.

The happy winner already knows what she’ll be doing with her winnings.

“First thing I will do is help my family,” said Lasaga while claiming her big cheque. “Put some smiles on some people’s faces, make some people happy.”

She also plans to spend her prize money on a new vehicle and a trip to Europe and Disney for family time with her children and grandkids. Lasaga added that a new house might even be in their future and that the win means they can look forward to a retirement with no financial worries.

Lasaga bought her winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at Circle K in Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia. The retailer will receive a one percent seller’s prize.