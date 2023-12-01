Retirements and new homes: 16 coworkers split $5M Lotto 6/49 win

A group of 16 coworkers in Alberta struck it big this summer, netting $5 million playing Lotto 6/49.

The group from Hinton recently claimed the prize from the Classic Jackpot on the August 23 draw.

They told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) they play Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 when the jackpots are higher than $50 million, and on August 23, the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot was $50 million while the game’s Classic Jackpot was $5 million, as usual.

You might also like: It'll cost you more to visit Canada's national parks with upcoming fee increases

Alberta town to vote on bylaw that would ban rainbow flags, crosswalks

Canada Post reveals shipping deadlines for the 2023 holiday season

Each group member’s share amounts to $312,500, with most of the winners telling the WCLC that they plan to save their portions for now; some members planned to put it towards their future retirements, while another was considering using their share towards a new home.

Group member Jeffrey Polley purchased the group’s winning ticket from the Hinton Petro Canada located at 470 Carmichael Lane. Their winning numbers were 3, 13, 14, 19, 26, and 36.

“I was checking my tickets and initially thought it was half a million dollars, which I was super excited about,” Polley told the WCLC.

“I immediately messaged the group and then corrected myself once I realized it was $5,000,000.000! Once I realized the exact amount I was shaking and covered in goosebumps. It was pretty unbelievable.”

The group includes: David Campbell, Cierra Chwyl, Aaron Darkes, Wylie Hawksworth, Lisa Kaye, Lori Ann Kaye, Gerardo Mendiola, Christopher Mumby, Dustin Olson, Jeffrey Polley, Alyssa Ponting, Noriko Thomas, Bert Volk, Scott Waddell, Janessa Wright, and David Zimmer.