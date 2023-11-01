Halloween win: Canadian lottery player wins $55M Lotto Max jackpot

A lucky Canadian lottery player is now a brand-new multimillionaire after a spooktacular Lotto Max win.

The draw took place on Tuesday, October 31, and all eyes were on the prize as the jackpot had swelled to $55 million. The winning numbers for the Halloween draw are 22,23, 25, 26, 35, 40, 44, and bonus number 33.

According to PlayNow, the lucky ticket was sold in Quebec.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, a lucky resident in Atlantic Canada will soon be taking home the second prize worth $200,413.30.

There were also four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, but only one lottery player won the $1 million prize. The winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

The huge jackpot win was the second massive win for the province in October. On Thanksgiving weekend, Quebec man Pierre Richer discovered that he had won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Despite the life-changing win, Richer, who’s the head of shipping at a catering company, said he plans to return to work.

“I can’t leave them alone in the dark,” he said during a video press conference. “Without me there, the shipping department is not feasible.”

The Lotto Max prize has now reset to $13 million, and the next draw will take place on Friday.

