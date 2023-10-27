"I can't leave them alone": $50M lottery winner went back to work at 4 am the following Monday

What would you do if you became a lottery winner? And a multimillionaire at that?

Book a trip to an exotic island? Buy a fancy car? Build a house made of chocolate?

Well, the appropriately named Pierre Richer is doing none of that. He’s going back to work.

The Quebec man isn’t letting his newfound mega fortune change his daily routine, at least not yet.

Richer had quite the Thanksgiving weekend to remember when he discovered he’d hit the jackpot in the October 6 Lotto Max draw, taking home a smooth $50 million. But instead of kicking back and living the high life, the 40-year-old was back at work on Monday morning.

Richer is the head of shipping at a catering company. “I can’t leave them alone in the dark,” he said during a video press conference. “Without me there, the shipping department is not feasible.”

The humble man’s winning adventure began when he was out shopping with his daughter for Thanksgiving dinner. As luck would have it, they were at the Super C grocery store on Boulevard Champlain in LaSalle, and Pierre decided to buy a Lotto Max ticket.

The next day, Richer’s daughter and spouse decided to check their ticket online. That’s when all pandemonium broke loose – they saw that Richer’s ticket had matched all seven Lotto Max numbers, sealing his remarkable win.

“They told me,” Pierre nonchalantly recounted, “I said ‘okay,’ and then walked out.”

During the Loto-Québec presser when the host asked him how he’s feeling about being a millionaire, Richer replied, “I feel the same. Nothing has changed.”

This guy’s got blood in his veins.

He did admit that he eventually plans to purchase his “dream home” outside of Montreal, send his family on an epic vacation, and upgrade his car.

Le lendemain du tirage, en découvrant sur l’application mobile Loteries de Loto-Québec que son père avait gagné 50 M$, la fille de Pierre a lâché un cri. Le reste de la famille croyait qu’elle avait vu une araignée! 😂 pic.twitter.com/eDmErplwLE — Loto-Québec (@LotoQuebec) October 12, 2023

Richer did admit that he also plans to take some well-deserved “me” time and admitted he might reconsider retirement after a couple of months.