A Canadian lottery player became a brand-new millionaire this weekend

While you were probably catching up on sleep or running errands, a Canadian lottery player became a brand-new millionaire over the weekend.
According to PlayNow, in addition to the $1 million win, there were a couple of other winners, too. The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, October 28, and while no one won the gold ball prize worth an impressive $26 million, someone did win the white ball prize.
The winner managed to match the white ball winning numbers 21890877-04, netting themselves a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was purchased in Western Canada.
As for the classic draw, the winning numbers were 04, 09, 17, 30, 36, 43, and bonus number 37. Unfortunately, no one had the winning ticket for the $5 million prize. However, two people did match five of the six winning numbers plus the bonus number.
As a result, a lotto player from Langley, BC, and another from Ontario will split the second prize, and each one will soon be taking home a cheque for $106,820.50.
The wins don’t end there.
Another lucky BC resident just received some happy news: after matching the classic draw extra winning numbers 37, 53, 85, and 96, a lottery player from Courtenay just won $500,000.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, and this time, the gold ball prize is worth $28 million. Good luck!