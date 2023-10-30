Lottery player who played the same game after $25 win is now $250K richer

When Jessie Butts won $25 on the Hit or Miss lottery game, she had a good feeling about it, which was why she decided to stick with it.

Butts, who lives in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, had heard that someone won the top prize a while ago.

“So I thought I would try it,” she said and purchased the $2 ticket. “I won $25 the first time I played it, so I said, ‘Okay, I’ll keep playing this game.'”

Butts worked as a registered nurse for 51 years, but after retiring, she realized that she missed the work she loved. So, she joined a local nursing home as a casual worker.

It was 4:30 am when she was getting ready to start her day and found out that a lucky winner in Glace Bay had won the Hit or Miss top prize. She recalled that she couldn’t believe it could possibly be her, but she rushed to check her ticket anyway.

“I jumped out of bed and scanned my ticket on the app, and it said, ‘Major Winner,'” Butts said. “It was unreal, total shock. I’ve never experienced anything in my life like that before.”

After matching all the numbers, Butts was completely stunned to discover that just two weeks after she started playing the game, she was now $250,000 richer.

Of course, she had to share the news with someone immediately.

“My son was home and normally gets up at 7 am for work, but I couldn’t wait until 7 am to tell him, so I woke him up at 5:30,” Butts recalled. “He couldn’t believe it; he thought I was carrying on, but when he came up and looked at the ticket, he was just floored.”

While at the prize centre to pick up her cheque, she said that she already knows what she’ll be doing with her winnings: she plans to pay off some bills, spruce up her home with renovations, and treat her son and four granddaughters.

As for her job at the nursing home, Butts says she’ll keep showing up as she always does since her choice to return to work was never about the money.