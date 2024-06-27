A Canadian man was left with a tough decision to make after his lottery win.

Mahmoud Mohajer of Nepean, Ontario, matched all five main numbers to win a huge prize playing the Daily Grand game in the May 30, 2024 draw.

When he validated his ticket at the lottery booth, the clerk told him he would have to wait.

“I realized I had won a significant amount but didn’t know how much,” he recalled in a statement.

“I pulled out my phone to check and suddenly got very nervous.”

After the long wait, Mohajer received shocking news: he won the $25,000 a year for life prize, splitting it with another winning ticket.

“I was both excited and shocked at the same time. The store clerk was too,” he said.

Mohajer now had to make a decision: take the $25,000 a year for life prize or opt for the $250,000 lump sum payment.

That’s a choice other Canadian lottery winners have also been faced with after their recent wins.

In May, Steven Rozo of Kitchener, Ontario, chose the lump sum payment, as did Robert Gareau of Montreal.

So what did Mohajer choose?

He ended up going with the $250,000 lump sum prize.

“It feels great and gives me comfort,” said the winner. “I will definitely be treating myself.”

He plans on using his prize to travel and will put the rest in savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.