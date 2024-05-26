What would you do if you discovered that you won $1,000 a day for life? One lottery player is making some big plans after choosing a lump sum.

Robert Gareau is a Montreal resident and astrology enthusiast who writes an astrological column for newspapers and magazines. One day, he purchased a Grand Vie ticket at a local convenience store.

Gareau, a night owl, was up late one evening observing the stars, so he decided to check the draw results in the middle of the night. The result left him stunned: he had matched all five winning numbers and the bonus number and won the top prize, which is $1,000 a day for life.

After learning about his big win, Gareau recalled how he couldn’t sleep a wink.

During a ceremony held by Loto-Québec, he said that he has been playing Grande Vie for years.

“I like the concept of winning $1,000 a day for life, it’s fun,” he said.

Côté projets, il songe à faire l’acquisition d’un condo ou d’une New Beetle décapotable, voiture qu’il a déjà possédée à deux reprises par le passé. Il aimerait aussi se procurer un télescope, histoire de continuer à regarder les étoiles! #nosgagnants #GrandeVie pic.twitter.com/ignbUEt3Kb — Loto-Québec (@LotoQuebec) May 2, 2024

Rather than the $1,000-a-day annuity, he opted for a lump sum, which made him $7 million richer.

He said he wants to use his windfall to buy a condo or a new Volkswagen Beetle convertible. He also wants to buy a telescope to continue looking at the stars.

Le billet gagnant a été acheté au dépanneur Marché Express situé sur Grande Allée, à Terrebonne. Ce détaillant recevra une commission de 70 000 $, équivalant à 1 % du gain. #nosgagnants #GrandeVie pic.twitter.com/veHIqMVGvr — Loto-Québec (@LotoQuebec) May 2, 2024

The Grande Vie jackpot has been won in Quebec twice in the past few months, notably in the draw on December 28. Sisters Manon and Maryse Gaudreau from Estrie shared the lump sum of $7,000,000.

“We are happy to see local people win the Grande Vie jackpot and take advantage of it to carry out projects that are close to their hearts,” said Isabelle Jean, executive vice president and chief operating officer of lotteries at Loto-Québec.

Gareau’s winning ticket was sold at the Marché Express convenience store at 1371 Grande Allée in Terrebonne. The retailer will receive a commission of $70,000, equivalent to 1% of the winnings.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.