Flowers, chocolate, and brunch might be a Mother’s Day tradition, but the day was even more special for one mom after the gift of a lottery ticket resulted in a massive win.

Lanaudière, Québec, resident Marie Michelle Roy is a mother of five. To celebrate Mother’s Day, her husband decided to buy her a lottery ticket.

So he stopped to purchase a Double Jeu 49 ticket at 380 Boulevard Arthur-Sauvé in Saint-Eustache. When the store attendant forgot to include a Québec 49 play, he issued another ticket that would turn out to be life-changing for Roy.

She was stunned to discover she had won the Québec 49 grand prize in the May 11 draw, instantly becoming $2 million richer.

Despite the happy news, Roy kept it a secret from her father until the family arrived at Loto-Québec so she could claim her winnings.

“I was very, very happy for my daughter,” said her father. “She deserves it.”

Now a multimillionaire, Roy said, “We have lots of projects because we have lots of little people with us.”

She added, “I’m going to take care of myself and enjoy life with my children and my spouse.”

The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $20,000.

