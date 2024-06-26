An Ontario man has hit the jackpot twice after recently winning his second huge lottery prize in a decade.

Kdep Bou of Stittsville, Ontario, has been playing the lottery for the past 14 years.

In 2014, the electronics industry worker won a $77,777 prize after playing the Instant Emerald 7s game, but little did he know that wasn’t going to be the biggest jackpot he’d score.

In May, he decided to try his luck again.

“It was morning and I had just gone through the car wash,” he stated in a release. He proceeded to go into a gas station and bought the first $20 ticket he saw.

“When I validated my ticket, I couldn’t believe the amount I was seeing!”

Turns out, he had scored the $1,000,000 prize.

“I was shocked and so happy,” he added.

Bou plans to use his second lottery prize to travel and visit his family.

“It’s crazy to think I just need to go on like today is a normal day,” he added. “It sure feels different!”

This isn’t the first time a Canadian winner has lucked out twice in the lottery.

Recently, a grandma from Ontario scored her second lottery prize in 11 years.

Robert McLaughlin, a truck driver from Ontario, also won his second prize in May — a Lotto 6/49 win worth $77,525.10.

Bou purchased his winning ticket at Petro Canada on Hazeldean Road in Stittsville.

