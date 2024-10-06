Whether they know it yet or not, one lucky lottery player in Canada will soon be claiming a life-changing prize.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, October 5, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $30 million. No one won the top prize, but after matching the numbers 27854301-01, someone did win the White Ball prize. According to PlayNow, one lottery player is now $1 million richer after purchasing the winning ticket in Western Canada.

Saturday’s Classic Draw winning numbers were 17, 18, 20, 29, 32, 35, and bonus 38, but no one will take home the $5 million prize. Likewise, no one won the second prize worth $250,165.30. However, after they matched five of the six winning numbers, the third prize will be split between 73 people, who will each receive $1,439.00.

No one won the Classic Draw prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last time someone won a huge Lotto 6/49 prize was on August 28, when income tax worker Mohamed Karim Mamlouk won the $50 million prize during the August 28 draw.

When he found out that he had won, Mamlouk recalled trying to contact his wife, Insaf Bach Werdiane, who was at work. When he finally got in touch with her, he said, “We just won $50 million!”

The next Gold Ball prize is worth $32 million, and the draw is set for Wednesday, October 9.

