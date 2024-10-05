One fortunate Canadian lottery player is about to claim a massive prize after waking up to the thrilling news of their big win.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, October 4, and the jackpot was worth $50 million at the time. The winning numbers were 02, 09, 20, 27, 40, 45, 49, and bonus 50; however, no one won the top prize.

But one winner will be taking home a six-figure prize.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers and the winning number, one lottery player won the Lotto Max second prize. As a result, they’re now $224,079.50 richer. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

Forty-eight people will split the third prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers, and each one will receive a $4,668.30 prize.

There were also two Maxmillions prizes to be won; however, there were no winners during this draw.

No one won the $500,000 Lotto Max Extra prize or the $1 million Encore prize.

The last time someone won the jackpot was on September 17, when two Canadians won the record-breaking $80 million prize. One of the winning tickets was sold in Grey County, Ontario, while the other was sold in Quebec.

Quebec resident Bernard Morissette had purchased a ticket for the historic draw mere hours before the deadline. The retiree received a call from a Loto-Québec employee telling him that he had won the jackpot and was now $40 million richer.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday, October 8. The prize is worth $55 million, and there are also four Maxmillions prizes to be won.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.