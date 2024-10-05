A local Canadian TV station is mourning the tragic loss of a colleague following a medical emergency that occurred in the newsroom.

At 6:09 pm ET on Friday, October 4, CHCH News announced on social media that there would be no evening news due “to a medical emergency in the newsroom.”

There will be no Evening News tonight (Oct. 4) at 6 p.m. or 11 p.m. or Trending Now at 7 p.m. due to a medical emergency in the newsroom. Thank you for your understanding. — CHCH News (@CHCHNews) October 4, 2024

Later that evening, CHCH TV shared a clip on its Facebook page in which Greg O’Brien, CHCH’s news director, announced the loss of “a beloved friend who is one of our most amazing and talented behind-the-scenes colleagues.”

“I can tell you it’s been a painful day unlike any other,” he stated. “We are all heartbroken. This loss is the reason you didn’t have your usual news programming earlier today. However, we’ve made the difficult decision to air the work our local journalists have done for you tonight at eleven.”

O’Brien added that what would follow was an “abbreviated newscast.”

“We appreciate your understanding and are very thankful for your support,” he said.

Watch the clip below: