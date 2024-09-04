Income tax worker walks away with staggering $50M lottery win

Two lucky lottery winners now have $50 million reasons to celebrate.

We are finally learning the names of Canada’s newest millionaires and what the couple plans to do with their jaw-dropping winnings in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

We already knew that someone from Quebec had the winning numbers 76249451-01 and was blessed after the August 28 draw, in which the Gold Ball was finally drawn after nine tries.

But one of the winners is already an expert on finances, as he works at Revenu Quebec, the provincial government tax agency.

Mohamed Karim Mamlouk called his wife at work the day after the draw to tell her he had just checked his ticket, but Insaf Bach Werdiane was busy at her job and didn’t respond for ages. When he finally got through to her, she had trouble believing what she heard.

“We just won $50 million!” Mamlouk told her.

According to Loto-Québec, Mamlouk kept working that day and was even “entrusted with new responsibilities at work and had an excellent day.”

He’s not planning on quitting his job and says he plans to “keep a similar lifestyle.”

Plus, Loto-Québec confirmed that lottery wins are not taxable!

The two weren’t the only big winners.

Three players — one from Campbell River, BC, and two from Ontario — split the second prize, getting $101,904.60 each after matching five out of the six winning numbers, including the bonus.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.