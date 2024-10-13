One lucky Canadian received an unexpected reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving weekend: a life-changing lottery win.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, October 12, and there were no winners for the $10 million Gold Ball prize. However, someone did win the $1 million White Ball prize after matching the winning number 45106820-02. According to PlayNow, that ticket was sold in Ontario.

But there was another big winner during Saturday’s draw.

The winning numbers in the Lotto 6/49 Classic draw were 03, 16, 21, 28, 39, 43, and bonus 08. Thanksgiving will undoubtedly be even more memorable for one lottery player who matched six of the winning numbers, netting themselves a $5 million prize. The winning ticket was sold in Quebec.

As for the second Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw prize, eight people managed to match five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. Split between them, each one will soon receive a cheque for $24,383. Four winning tickets were sold in Ontario, two in BC, one in Western Canada and one in Quebec.

No one won the Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000 or the $1 million Encore prize.

The last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was on October 9. Someone from Quebec secured the $32 million lottery jackpot after choosing the winning numbers 71982819-02.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, October 16, and the Gold Ball prize is worth $12 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.