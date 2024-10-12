A $12.5 million WestJet baggage fee settlement has been approved in Canada, meaning eligible travellers could receive money.

Evolink Law Group published a notice of the proposed $12.5 million settlement back in June, and the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the settlement on Friday. WestJet has not admitted liability.

The plaintiff claimed that the airline charged them a fee for their first checked bag “contrary to a provision included in its tariff” during the class period.

Who’s included in the class action?

This class action includes people in Canada and anywhere else in the world who paid a fee for their first checked bag on flights booked directly with WestJet for travel between October 29, 2014, and July 29, 2017 (for Canadian domestic flights) or between January 6, 2016, and February 27, 2019, (for international flights). It also includes travellers who booked flights under a policy stating that checked bags are free.

How much money can class members get?

The settlement has been approved, meaning class counsel fees, administrative costs, reasonable disbursements, and an honorarium for the plaintiff will be deducted from the $12.5 million.

“WestJet will pay in the form of cash class counsel fees (one-third of the settlement), disbursements, and the plaintiff’s honorarium (up to $3,000),” reads the settlement website.

After deductions, the remaining amount will be allocated pro rata as credit to the WestJet Bank accounts of class members who submit a claim within the 90-day opt-out period, following the court-approved claims protocol.

The pro rata amount you could receive depends on the number of submitted claims and the claims rate. Class members can receive $10 to $20, “assuming an estimated claims rate of 5%.”

“The WestJet Travel Bank credits may be redeemed towards WestJet flights within 24 months without any blackout periods,” states the website. “The credits will expire after the 24 months if they are not redeemed in time. The WestJet Travel Bank credits are non-transferable but can be used to book for another guest.”

How can you claim the bank credits?

If you paid the checked bag fee multiple times, you’re only eligible to submit a claim for a maximum of three checked bags.

“The settlement provides that distribution for each approved claim will not exceed $45 for class members on or after July 6, 2017, and $18 for class members before July 5, 2017,” reads the statement.

