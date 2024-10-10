Someone in Canada just won a staggering $32 million lottery jackpot

Someone in Canada is taking home a massive prize after a successful lottery draw.

After 11 White Balls were picked, the Gold Ball was finally chosen in Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

Someone from Quebec secured the $32 million lottery jackpot after choosing the winning numbers 71982819-02.

That wasn’t the only major win of the night.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw prize were 20, 22, 23, 36, 46, 47, and bonus 42. A lottery player from Calgary matched six out of six to nab the top prize of $5 million.

Someone from Langley, BC, and another lucky Canadian from Calgary are splitting the second prize after matching five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus. They’re each taking home $126,788.20.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra prize were 46, 65, 66, and 89. The luck stopped there, with no one matching all of the numbers to win the top prize of $500,000.

However, 37 lottery players did match three out of four numbers to win a modest $1,000.

If the odds weren’t in your favour this time around, Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot is at $60 million with six Maxmillions up for grabs, so don’t forget to grab a ticket.

If you play the lottery frequently, you could end up like this Canadian who collected his THIRD prize after winning $30 million a decade ago.

And make sure to check all of the numbers on your lottery ticket. It was a lesson learned by this retiree who almost threw out her lucky ticket before winning a six-figure lottery prize.

Patricia Tomlinson, a retiree from Thorold, Ontario, said she was checking Lotto Max numbers on the OLG website but saw that none of them matched the ones she chose on her ticket.

At the time, Tomlinson didn’t check the winning Encore number. She added that she “nearly threw out her ticket but thankfully [she] ended up holding on to it.”

Tomlinson went to the store to validate her ticket and that’s when she learned it was a good thing she kept it.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.