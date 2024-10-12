It’s sure to be a memorable Thanksgiving long weekend for one lucky Canadian lottery player who will soon be cashing in a big cheque.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, October 11, and the winning numbers were 07, 20, 24, 33, 44, 48, 49, and bonus 43. The jackpot was worth $60 million, but no one won the top prize. However, someone did match six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number to win the second prize. According to PlayNow, someone from Ontario will soon take home a lottery prize worth $253,108.80.

Fifty-two lottery players matched six of the seven numbers and will split the third prize. As a result, they’ll each receive $4,867.50.

At the time, there were six Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, and only one lottery player will be claiming a prize. After they matched the numbers 2, 5, 15, 18, 25, 28, and 44, a lottery player from Ontario is now $1 million richer — not a bad way to kick off the long weekend.

As for the Lotto Max Extra prize, no one won the $500,000 prize; in Ontario, no one won the Encore prize worth $1 million.

If you’d like to try your luck in the next draw, it’s set to take place on Tuesday, October 15. The top prize is worth $65 million, and there are also eight Maxmillions prizes to be won.

