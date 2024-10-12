Talk about a coincidence: two Canadian lottery players living in the same region became instant millionaires on the same day.

Quebec residents Yvon Desrosiers and Anthony Vincelli are Montérégie’s latest millionaires after they both won on the same draw. The two men discovered they had each won $1 million during the Lotto Max draw on August 16, 2024.

Yvon Desrosiers

The August 16 Lotto Max jackpot was a big one, with a $70 million jackpot and 42 Maxmillions to be won.

Hoping to try his luck, Montérégie resident Yvon Desrosiers purchased a ticket at Dépanneur Hamel in Les Coteaux.

Desrosiers recalled checking his ticket at a self-service ticket checker but couldn’t believe what he saw. So he approached a retailer and said, “Could you check this? I think I’m a millionaire!”

Desrosiers was indeed $1 million richer after winning the Extra prize.

When asked what he planned to do with his winnings, he said he would use the money to buy himself a new car.

The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $10,000.

Anthony Vincelli

The August 16 draw was a lucky one for another lottery player.

Like Desrosiers, Anthony Vincelli had purchased a ticket for the August 16 draw at a Couche-Tard in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

After the draw, Vincelli headed to a grocery store to check his ticket, and the result left him stunned: he had just won $1 million.

When he saw how much he had won, he immediately texted his spouse to ask her to join him at the store. The couple was in disbelief that Vincelli had won a $1 million Maxmillions prize.

Vincelli already has plans for his windfall: he’ll pay off his mortgage and save money for his daughter’s education.

The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $10,000.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.