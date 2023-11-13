"I didn’t believe my eyes": Six-figure lottery winner checked his ticket at two different stores

A Canadian dad who won a six-figure lottery prize double-checked his ticket at two different stores.

Ottawa resident George Fields was dealt a winning hand in the October 31, 2023, Poker Lotto draw. He matched five cards to win $100,000.

Fields says he’s been a regular lottery player for decades and this is his first big win!

“I stopped at the store and checked my ticket at the ticket checker. When I saw the Big Winner screen, I didn’t believe my eyes,” he recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

“I didn’t know how to react in that moment – so many possibilities were running through my mind.”

That wasn’t enough of a confirmation for Fields, so he left that store and went to double-check his lottery ticket at his usual store where the clerk knew him.

“When he scanned it and the terminal shut down, he said, ‘What did you do to my machine? You won that?!’” he laughed.

Fields said at that moment, he imagined his children’s reaction before he told them, and it made his heart full. “It made this whole experience so special.”

The dad has some important plans with the lottery windfall.

He plans to share some of the prize with his children and use some to innovate a new product he wants to bring to life.

“I have lots of decisions to make,” said Fields. “I am so grateful and thankful for this incredible blessing.”

He isn’t the only lottery winner who couldn’t believe their eyes.

Another lucky Canadian from Ontario thought her lottery win was a glitch and scanned her ticket a few times to make sure it was real.

You could be on the receiving end of this shock.

A Lotto 6/49 lottery player woke up $1 million richer over the weekend. Make sure to check your ticket because that could be you!