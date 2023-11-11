Lottery player will be splurging on a Cadillac after multi-million dollar win

One lottery player is about to be zipping around town in a new car after a multimillion-dollar win.

Judith Locke lives in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador and decided to try her luck by buying a scratch-n-win 20X Supreme ticket.

“I play these tickets all the time,” she said. “I play scratch and win just for the fun of it.”

It looks like playing the same game paid off.

“I won $2 million dollars. I was very surprised,” she added, “I did not believe I really won. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Locke recalled that she immediately put the lucky ticket away.

“I hid the ticket under the mattress,” she said.

Watch the happy moment below:

While at the prize center to claim her winnings, she said that she plans to share it with the family and that the money would help them a lot.

Apart from sharing her good fortune, Locke has other plans for her lottery win. She said she’ll be splurging on a new family ring and one other thing that she’s always wanted.

“Oh, I don’t go on dream vacations,” she said. “But I do have a dream car: a Cadillac.”

But before cruising around town in her new wheels, Locke and her family will be celebrating at her favourite restaurant, Swiss Chalet, for ribs.