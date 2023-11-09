"I immediately thought it was a glitch": Sales worker shocked by massive lottery win

Ontario-based sales worker Colleen Cruise has played the lottery for a decade and always chooses to add an extra chance at winning, using OLG’s OLG’score.

Well, it finally paid off this year — big time.

The Port McNicholl resident matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in a February 24 draw and bagged herself a $100,000 win.

She visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up the prize and share the life-changing experience.

“I scanned the ticket on my phone using the OLG app, and I immediately thought it was a glitch,” she said. “I had to scan it a few more times to make sure it was real.”

After the initial shock settled and her doubts cleared up, Colleen told her dad about what had happened.

“He was very skeptical at first, but when I showed him, he was thrilled!” she shared.

She plans to take care of some responsibilities before spending the money on a nice vacation.

“It feels pretty great – but still so surreal,” she said.

Colleen bought the winning ticket at a convenience store in Victoria Harbour, but you can also purchase lottery tickets from the comfort of your couch using the OLG mobile app or website.