Two very lucky Canadian lottery players are about to discover a big lottery windfall this weekend.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, November 10, and there was a big prize up for grabs. The winning numbers are 07, 12, 15, 16, 35, 45, 48, and bonus number 10. The jackpot was $23 million, but no one won the top prize.

However, after matching six of the seven winning numbers plus the bonus number, two players ended up winning the second prize. As a result, each one will be taking home a prize worth $81,185.10. According to PlayNow, the winning tickets were sold in Western Canada and Ontario.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers, thirty-eight lotto players will soon have an extra $4,272.90 in their accounts.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 9, 29, 60, and 77, but no one won the prize worth $500,000.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Wednesday, November 15, and the prize has now grown to $28 million.