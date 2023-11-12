Weekend winner: A Lotto 6/49 lottery player just woke up $1 million richer

A Canadian lottery player who bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket is about to get a massive shock this Sunday morning.

During the draw, which took place on Saturday, November 11, the gold ball prize had reached $34 million. However, no one won the top prize. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a big winner.

According to PlayNow, after matching the numbers 45595903-03, someone won the white ball prize. As a result, the lucky winner is now $1 million richer, and the winning ticket was sold somewhere in Ontario.

The classic draw top prize was worth $5 million, but no one matched the winning numbers 03, 17, 25, 26, 41, 42, and bonus number 18. Two people ended up matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves a cool $112,867.40 each. The winning tickets were sold in Quebec and on PlayNow.

The classic draw extra winning numbers were 43, 47, 52, and 74, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

Play to try your luck again? The next draw will take place on Wednesday and the gold ball prize is now at $36 million.