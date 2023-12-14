If you’ve already started on your 2024 travel plans, you may want to put these three Canadian cities on your list, as they’ve just been recognized as some of the top destinations in the world this year according to a new ranking.

Euromonitor International released its 2023 Top 100 City Destinations list, which compares 55 metrics across six pillars for 100 destinations to determine its ranking of the overall attractiveness of global cities.

The six pillars the organization bases its ranking on are economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.

The top 10 rankings were dominated by European cities. Paris took the top spot, followed by Dubai in second place and Madrid in third place.

Tokyo placed fourth, and Amsterdam came in fifth.

The top 20 cities in Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023 are: