Retired construction worker will use $5 million lotto win to buy dream downtown condo

A retired Toronto construction worker who has been a regular lottery player over the past 30 years finally hit the jackpot with a massive $5 million win, which he says will go towards purchasing the condo of his dreams.

Rafael Mesa Valdes of Toronto won big in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on November 29.

Valdes said he went to a local store and asked the clerk for a printout of the winning numbers.

“As I was matching the numbers, the last number was covered by my thumb. When I noticed it matched, I was shocked!” he said in a release.

“I went to the ticket checker to double-check and saw all the zeroes. I was so happy. I had hoped this day would come!”

Valdes celebrated his win with his wife, who he said didn’t believe him at first and thought he was joking.

He said that he would be using the money to buy a condo in downtown Toronto.

“When I moved here, I always wanted to live downtown and now I will! My heart is filled with joy and gratitude,” he said.

Valdes’ winning ticket was purchased at an ABC Convenience on Bloor Street in Toronto.