NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur welcome second baby girl

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur are celebrating the birth of their second baby girl.

The politician took to social media to share the news, posting a photo of Kaur holding the bundle of joy.

“12.11.2023 our beautiful baby girl entered this world, making Anhad an older sister 💓,” reads the post.

12.11.2023 our beautiful baby girl entered this world, making Anhad an older sister 💓 #GirlMom #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/WuXt3LNdbB — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) December 14, 2023

The couple announced that they were expecting a second child in July, adding another member to their then-family of three.

Singh and Kaur had their first baby girl, Anhad, in January 2022. She became a bit of a star on TikTok after the NDP leader featured her in a couple of videos.

That’s not the only time Anhad stole the spotlight from her father.

In June, Singh was on daddy duty, carrying the baby girl as he addressed parliament.

As her dad talked about the effects of inflation on Canadian families, baby Anhad nonchalantly listened in — no tantrums, just business — like she’s used to it.

The father-baby duo participated in the question period. And shockingly, no one asked the most high-priority question of all: “May I hold the baby? 🥺”

We have yet to see if Singh and Kaur’s second baby girl will make an appearance on TikTok or in Parliament.