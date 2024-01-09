Canadian woman wins huge lottery prize after buying two tickets stuck together

A woman from Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, was shocked after winning a huge lottery prize.

Carrie Handley won a $100,000 prize playing the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) Instant Plinko.

It seems the prize was in the cards for the 48-year-old’s first major win.

Handley says she plays the lottery a couple of times a month.

“When I went to purchase the ticket, two of them were stuck together, so I figured I’d buy both,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

“I saw I won $100,000 and I couldn’t believe it, I was so shocked.”

She called her partner after the amazing surprise to share the news immediately.

“I was hyperventilating. I couldn’t believe it. He was so shocked and happy for me!” said Handley.

She plans to save for retirement and enjoy some vacations. “I never expected that much money from a $5 ticket,” she concluded.

