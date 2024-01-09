Side hustle success: How to make more money in the gig economy

Do you have a side hustle or work as a rideshare driver, freelancer, or courier in the gig economy?

Due to rising grocery costs, increasing rental rates, inflation, and other economic factors, many people supplement their income with a side job, small business, or apps like Uber, Lyft, SkipTheDishes, and others.

However, you may not be earning as much as you could.

Below, I’ll share some practical tips you can employ to start maximizing your earnings with side gigs, no matter what industry you’re in!

How a side job can help you reach your financial goals

Currently, 28% of Canadians have some type of side hustle, according to a 2023 report from H&R Block. This represents a 13% year-over-year increase from H&R Block’s 2022 report.

A side “hustle” can be any way that you earn extra income in addition to your primary job, such as:

Rideshare driving

Food or grocery delivery

Selling handmade products online or at local markets

Offering services as a freelancer

Waiting tables or bartending on the weekends or nights

Music or art performances on the street

The list could go on, but these are some of the most popular side gigs you’ll come across.

For some a side job is a foot in the door, allowing somebody to work on their dream business or art projects while still earning reliable income from a nine-to-five job. For others, a side job is a way to earn extra money to pay down debts or build their emergency savings.

Even if it’s just an extra five or 10 hours a week, the extra income can make a big difference at the end of the week.

For example, if you earn an extra $150 per week from your side job, you will have increased your annual income by $7,800. That’s enough to make a down payment on a new car, open an investing account, launch your small business, or just go on a well-earned vacation.

The point being — never underestimate the cumulative effect of your side job earnings. Just a little extra per week can make a big difference in the long run.

Tips to maximize your earnings with side gigs

If you’re going to sacrifice your time off work by working a side job or side gig, you ideally want to maximize the amount you’re earning. Here are some actionable tips to start earning more, based on what you’re extra income source is.

1. Rideshare driving

The two most popular rideshare driving platforms in Canada are Uber and Lyft. As long as you have a four-door vehicle in good condition and a relatively good driving record, you can apply as a driver for either (or both) of these companies.

You can clock in or out whenever you want and get to choose which rides you want, based on the fare and total distance/time the trip will take. You can clock in for 30 minutes on your way home from work or work a full eight-hour day, making rideshare driving one of the most flexible side jobs ever.

How to earn more:

Target “surge” times, where demand is high, as you’ll be able to earn more.

Avoid taking “deadhead” trips to the middle of nowhere, as you’ll have to spend more time driving back to busy areas. If you do accept these rides, make sure that the fare is enough to account for the extra drive time.

Strike up friendly conversations with your riders (if they’re up for it). The more familiar people feel with you, the more likely they are to offer a tip.

Use both Lyft and Uber. If one app is slow, there’s a chance that the other could be busy or might be offering more profitable fares.

Take advantage of extra “quests” offered by the apps, which allow you to earn more money by accomplishing certain goals.

2. Food and grocery delivery

Food and grocery delivery apps work a lot like Uber and Lyft. The main difference is that there aren’t as many vehicle restrictions, as you won’t be ferrying around customers in your car. You can usually sign up for delivery apps with an older-model car, a two-door car, or even with a bicycle/motorcycle (depending on the city).

The most popular food delivery apps in Canada are DoorDash, Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes, Instacart, and Postmates.

How to earn more:

Try to work during key busy hours: lunchtime (11 am – 2 pm) or dinnertime (5 pm – 9 pm).

Delivery orders as quickly as possible and double-check orders for correctness to increase your tips.

Use multiple apps to deliver orders from multiple platforms at the same time (this may require a second cell phone).

Communicate with your customers during delivery to make the delivery as seamless as possible.

3. Waiting tables and bartending

Waiting tables or bartending after work or on the weekends is a great way to earn some extra money in tips, socialize, and meet new people. Many restaurants offer flexible part-time shifts, especially during their busy season.

How to earn more:

Learn the menu well and offer personalized recommendations to each customer.

Always smile and be positive with your customers.

Take on the challenge of working with large tables, as it often comes with a bigger tip.

If your customers are from out of town, offer recommendations for fun activities they can take part in while visiting.

4. Online freelancing

Do you have a valuable skill like photography, video editing, blog writing, fiction writing, web development, social media ads, or graphic design? If so, you could earn extra money as a part-time freelancer on platforms like Upwork, Freelancer, ProBlogger, and Fiverr.

Simply sign up, complete your profile, and start sending out bids on jobs. It can be a bit tedious applying to jobs and projects, but this is a great avenue to earn extra money using your existing skills.

Who knows — you may even just find a great-paying full-time contract doing what you love!

How to earn more:

Make your profile as engaging as possible, and include examples of your work.

Do your first few jobs for cheap (or throw in free extras) to help bolster your profile with good client reviews.

Add a personalized video to your profile, explaining a bit about yourself and what makes you stand out. The personalized touch will make you stand out in a sea of talent.

Try to pursue long-term relationships with your clients, so you can focus on steady income rather than constantly bidding on new jobs.

What are the best side gigs for extra money?

The best side gig for you is the one that best fits your personality and schedule and makes use of your existing skills. Working for a rideshare or food delivery app will offer the most flexibility, but your earning opportunity is usually limited to $25/hour or less.

Freelancing or bartending/waiting tables at a high-end restaurant may have a higher income potential but may be less flexible schedule-wise, as you’ll have deadlines and set work schedules.

Keep on reading to see more great side hustles and boost your income!