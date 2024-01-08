"I'll remember this forever": Gifted lottery ticket leads to man winning $1 million

A lottery scratch ticket one Quebec man received as a gift turned out to be worth a top prize of a million dollars and gave him a chance to be on TV, too.

Loto-Quebec’s Célébration 2024 Gala occurred on Sunday, January 7, and was televised on Quebec’s TVA. Roland Charette, from Gatineau, was one of 41 Quebecers who reached the final draw round.

He won $1,000,000 in a major celebration complete with confetti, lights, and flashing cameras.

“I’ll remember this forever,” said Charette, beaming from ear to ear. “It was very emotional!”

He’ll spend part of the prize visiting Paris with his son and use the rest to buy a lovely house.

Completing the dream of buying a house seems to be on the agenda for many recent lottery players. Haley Heaton, a Gen Z mom from Cambridge, Ontario, also plans to use her prize money to become a homeowner.

Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare’s France Lavallée and Crabtree’s Jean-Félix L. Ferland were the other two finalists. Both won $100,000; other draw entrants took home at least $25,000 each.

Many other prizes were given, too, to ticket holders watching the program at home.

If you won a million dollars, would you travel the world, buy a house, or invest your prize?